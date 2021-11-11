$0.24 EPS Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

USCB stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,723. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 572,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

