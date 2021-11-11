$0.21 EPS Expected for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

BSBR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 609,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,545. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.5327 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.35%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth about $5,716,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 269.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.