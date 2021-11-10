ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 359,692 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $26,444,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $17,418,814.39.

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.99. 2,058,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,997. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.04, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

