ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Downgraded by Colliers Securities to “Neutral”

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZIXI. Craig Hallum cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. ZIX has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $483.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ZIX by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

