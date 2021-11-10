Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,721,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $598,448,000 after buying an additional 194,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.84. 15,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,271. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.79 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

