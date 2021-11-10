Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.95.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.87. 1,314,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.31. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $133.43 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

