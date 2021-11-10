Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $43.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.25.

ZLAB stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.82. 555,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,771. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.73. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $4,165,761.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,745,290. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

