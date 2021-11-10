Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Sell

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 12,305,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,580,883. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $2,120,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 139.1% in the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

