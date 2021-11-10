Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get USD Partners alerts:

NYSE:USDP opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.119 dividend. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in USD Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in USD Partners by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USD Partners (USDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.