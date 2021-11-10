Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report $33.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.73 million and the lowest is $32.73 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $130.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.21 million to $131.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $132.18 million, with estimates ranging from $130.94 million to $133.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

BBDC stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

