Zacks: Brokerages Expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPH. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.74. 2,592,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,942. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.83.

AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

