Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $297.68. 80,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,579. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.