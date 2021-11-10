Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.05. Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 236.2% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after buying an additional 1,563,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after buying an additional 1,297,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,131,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,308,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $277.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

