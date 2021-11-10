Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Announce $2.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the lowest is $2.31. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $4.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $14.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 963,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,849. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

