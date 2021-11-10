Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37. Primerica reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $162.77 on Friday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $121.38 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

