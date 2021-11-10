Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Announce $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.25. Eagle Materials reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $11.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,248 shares of company stock worth $7,022,379 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after buying an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.19. 1,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,386. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $86.04 and a 12-month high of $164.32. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

