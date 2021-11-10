Zacks: Analysts Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $197,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

