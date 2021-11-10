Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.99. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.27.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $5.43 on Friday, reaching $214.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,405. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.67. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $133.06 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

