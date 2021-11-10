Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Etsy reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $10.36 on Friday, hitting $248.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,551. Etsy has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $283.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,850 shares of company stock valued at $54,721,045. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

