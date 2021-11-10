Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.75. 391,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.15. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

