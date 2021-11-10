yTSLA Finance Market Capitalization Tops $1.03 Million (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $223,633.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for $15.53 or 0.00023936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00070766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00071625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00096162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,325.60 or 1.00652131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.24 or 0.07054045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00019946 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

