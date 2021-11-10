Xend Finance (XEND) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $6.51 million and $1.74 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00075398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00077327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,908.53 or 0.99753499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,690.35 or 0.06992818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00020322 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.