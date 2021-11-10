Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $87.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,376. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

