Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 7,955 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 81,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY opened at $643.45 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

