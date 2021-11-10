Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 74.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,645 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 77.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 612,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,794,000 after buying an additional 266,460 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 113,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 44.8% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 378,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,506,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 40.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

