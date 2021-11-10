Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $2.79 Million in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $387.19 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.56 and a 12-month high of $601.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

