Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,267 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

