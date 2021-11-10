Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 146,101 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 146,101 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 808.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $155,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

NYSE:UBER opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

