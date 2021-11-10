Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Sells $4,186,000.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Workiva stock traded down $8.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -246.56 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth $67,553,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $36,310,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth $45,278,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WK. Truist lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

