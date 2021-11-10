Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 243,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of BHC opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

