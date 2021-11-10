Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.26. 9,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,504. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.