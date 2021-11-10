Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.
WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115,583 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
