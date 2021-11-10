Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Westlake Chemical worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

