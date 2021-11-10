West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-5.540-$-3.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.57 billion-$9.91 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded West Japan Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

WJRYY stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. 12,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

