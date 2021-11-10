West Branch Capital LLC Invests $38,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $175.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.