West Branch Capital LLC Invests $28,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,938,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 287.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 39.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.29.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $189.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.78. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

