West Branch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.