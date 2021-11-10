West Branch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 311 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

