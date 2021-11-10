Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 512,005 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,910,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512,005 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $506,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

