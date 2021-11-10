Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,866,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Unilever were worth $343,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 443,390 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

