Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,175,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 70,782 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $482.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $484.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.98.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.