Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

