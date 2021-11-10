Weld Capital Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $73.47 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

