Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,851 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,490,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

