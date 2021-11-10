Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $667.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $629.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

