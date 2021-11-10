Wedbush Weighs in on 2seventy bio Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for 2seventy bio in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.75) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($17.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($13.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

