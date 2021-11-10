WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 954 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $276.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -250.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

