WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after buying an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,911,000 after buying an additional 7,511,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,878,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,229,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

