Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 61.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

WSO stock opened at $297.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.35. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

