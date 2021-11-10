Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.940-$11.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.Waters also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

Waters stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,333. Waters has a 52 week low of $221.13 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.67.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.